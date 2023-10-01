So much for instant replay

WHAT is the use of video as a means of instant replay when someone cannot even make a correct decision?

The match early Sunday morning between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool that ended in a 2-1 win for the latter is farcical.

Early in the game, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scored that would have given them the lead and totally change the complexion of the game.

Liverpool went on to lose the game, 2-1, down to nine men, after an own goal by Joel Matip.

Still…the worst if Liverpool would have finished with a draw or gotten the full three points. They could have gone to the top of the English Premier League table even if only for a few hours. As it is, they dropped big points due to a huge error.

Replays showed that Diaz was not offside but yet, the goal was still disallowed. There was a moment there where the referees and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) knew they bungled it but still did not make the correct call.

The referees have already been assessed for making a huge error that changed the complex of the match and perhaps possibly the title race.

They should replay that match costs be damned.

The fact of the matter is, VAR has been highly controversial in its use in England. Every year, they bugle calls or non-calls. You wonder whether there is an agenda or if it is plain incompetence.

And yet, this weekend here in the Philippines, there was another erroneous call by referees in a National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball game.

During a match between the College of Saint Benilde Blazers and the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers (won by the former 93-85), the latter’s JL delos Santos was thrown out after being assessed an unsportsmanlike foul for allegedly hitting the former’s Mark Sangco.

League Commissioner Tonichi Pujante and his staff reviewed the film of the incident and came to the conclusion that Delos Santos was incorrectly assessed for the unsportsmanlike foul and will not be suspended (as the rule goes for getting ejected).

Pujante also suspended for two weeks all three referees working the game “for failure to execute sound judgement, inefficient use of the Instant Replay System, as well as for ceasing to assert themselves as game officials.”

You have to give props to Pujante for making that correct call.

That still begs the question—who are these idiots calling the games and looking at the video review? How can they do both these? The calls and the final results can have an overall effect on sports teams’ respective campaigns?

You’d think that video reviews would lessen controversy but it has to a certain degree, made it even more controversial.

The harm has been done.

Now, how do you make it right?