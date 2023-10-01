POLE VAULT KING OBIENA:ROCK STAR IN HANGZHOU

DID you see how Chinese fans who packed the 80,000-seat Hangzhou Olympic Centre Main Stadium warmly reacted to Ernest John “EJ” Obiena as the continent’s top pole vaulter went fort the Asian Games record on Saturday night.

Obiena was a rock star in Hangzhou—television footages showed he was and so did members of Team Philippines who witnessed a record-breaking jump unfold before their eyes.

“It’s a very good showing. In sports, anybody can unite, we are uniting everyone in sports,” Obiena said.

Obiena easily cleared 5.65 in his first jump to the delight of the crowd, who came by the tens of thousands to watch other athletics events on tap, including the men and women 100 meters, men’s hammer throw, 1,500 and 10,000 finals.

He then went for the Asian record of 5.75 meters owned by Japan’s Seito Yamamoto, gold winner in 2018 in Jakarta but never a factor in Hangzhou, and cleared the height with authority.

Then came his attempt at 5.90 meters and the crowd cheered louder and clapped in unison to as Obiena was in position to take off at the runway.

Woosshhh! New Asian Games record! It was Obiena’s night in Hangzhou.

“I am so very happy right now,” said Obiena, currently the world No. 2 who heads into the offseason with his first gold from the Asian Games and a silver from the world championships in Budapest, not to mention him clearing 6.0 meters twice this year.

Obiena’s training buddies were both amazed of the Filipino star as they could only fight for silver and bronze—China’s Huang Bokai (5.65m) and Saudi Arabia’s Hussain Al Hizzam (5.65m).

For now, it’s rest for Obiena before he’s back on the field focusing on a higher goal—the Olympics in Paris in August next year.

“There’s a lot of things to be done to get that Olympic and world championships gold medals [2024],” said Obiena, 27, whose gold was the first for the Philippines in athletics since the late Lydia de Vega-Mercado ruled the 200 meters in Seoul 1986 and the first medal since Elma Muros-Posadas clinched the women’s long jump bronze in Hiroshima 1994.

“I don’t have anything to do here and there’s a lot of stuff to do in Manila,” he said. “Everything is secret. I still don’t know what to do there.”

Obiena’s legendary coach Vitaly Petrov and physiotherapist Antonio Guglietta have also gone home to Formia, Italy.

“I think the start of training for the next season is November and so I have to return there by that time,” he said.

Obiena has all the time to focus on his Olympic goal after having qualified for Paris with his 5.82-meter effort at Bauhaus-Galan tournament in Sweden in July.

“I’m resting,” Obiena said of his plan to go home to Tondo with his dad Emerson, who was with him in Hangzhou.

“I’m very happy that he pulled through,” said Terry Capistrano, president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association. “I can imagine the pressure on EJ because of all the expectations, but he pulled through.”

Capistrano added: “It seemed like a routine for him and it’s a good routine. It has become his mindset to win every tournament he joins.

“And that’s very good, let him rest for now and then after Christmas we can start thinking of Paris,” Capistrano added.