Marcial Kos Thai in 2nd round, reaches semis in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU—Eumir Felix Marcial knocked out a taller Weerapon Jongjoho of Thailand in the second round of their light heavyweight bout on Sunday night and he’s well on his way to accomplishing his goal in the 19th Asian Games.

“Whooohhhhhh!” Marcial yelled as he spoke with Filipino reporters at the mixed zone of the at the HZ Gymnasium moments after his quick victory which he fashioned with a right cross on the Thai’s face 14 seconds in the second round.

“I had to play it smart, he was taller and bigger than I was,” added Marciak, who admitted that his standing eight count in the first round caused by a right straight to his face dazed him.

“That was tough and I was dazed,” Marcial said. “But I had to pretend that I wasn’t hurt at all. If I showed I was dizzy, the referee and judges might have stopped the fight.”

The victory sent the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist to the semifinals where he’s assured of a bronze medal. He fights Ahmad Ghousoon, a Syrian brawler who beat Kazakhstan’s Shabbos Negmatuloev, 5-0, before Marcial climb the ring.

“We can handle him,” said coach Ronald Chavez of the Syrian.

Marcial fights Ghousoon on Wednesday hoping to enter the gold medal bout that offers amn automatic berth to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Against Jongjoho, Chavez said Marcial was instructed to fight it close and go for the Thais mid-section while releasing a killer punch.

“We had to avoid the Thais’ reach and height advantage, he’s so tall,” said Chavez of Jongjoho, who stands above six feet over the 5-foot-10 Marcial.

