La Salle, UP blast opponents, open Season 86 on bright note

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY presented its new head coach Topex Robinson with a triumphant debut in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86.

The Green Archers withstood the Far Eastern University Tamaraws’ late rally, winning by 87-76 in their men’s başketball tournament opener on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“It’s really a surreal feeling finally coaching here in the UAAP especially for DLSU. Just so grateful for the opportunity to be here with these fine gentlemen here,” Robinson said after his debut.

Trailing by as much as 17 in the fourth period, the Tamaraws displayed their resilience, narrowing the gap to 73-80 with 2:16 left behind the contributions of Jorick Bautista, Patrick Sleat, Xyrus Torres, and Royce Alforque..

But CJ Austria halted the Tamaraws’ comeback with a layup, followed by a Kevin Quiambao-Mike Phillips alley-oop connection, extending the Green Archers’ lead to 84-73 with just 1:14 remaining.

Evan Nelle narrowly missed a triple-double, recording 15 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, while Quiambao had an impressive double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Phillips contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, and four steals, while Austria and Francis Escandor added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement but that’s where rule number one for us comes in which is always use your best judgment. Given these guys are talented, you just have to give them the floor,” added Robinson.

He will be coaching in his first La Salle-Ateneo game on Wednesday, 6:00 p.m at the same venue.

Torres was the highest scorer for FEU with 19 points, including four three-pointers, while Bautista and Sleat contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Ljay Gonzales, playing in his final year with the Tamaraws, struggled from the field, shooting just 3-of-15 to finish with nine points, along with 10 rebounds and five assists, but also five turnovers.

FEU aims to bounce back against National University on Wednesday at the same venue.

Meanwhile, CJ Cansino led University of the Philippines to a 68-51 victory over Adamson University for first victory.

Cansino, who missed the entirety of the previous season after undergoing surgery to repair his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), scored 19 points with five three-pointers made.