Gilas women falls to Japan for first Asiad loss 

HANGZHOU—Gilas Pilipinas women proved no match against world power Japan and absorbed a lopsided defeat, 96-59, in the 19th Asian Games women’s 5×5 baskteball competition at the Olympic Sports Centre gymnasium Sunday night.

The Filipinas played catch up the entire game after falling behind by as many as 35-14 in the opening period.

The Akatsuki led by as many as 39 points on the way to the wire-to-wire win for a 3-0 sweep of Group B.

Gilas fell to a 2-1 record but still clinched a berth in the quarterfinal round.

Aika Hirashita finished with 27 points to lead Japan, while Saki Hayashi added 17.

Only Janine Pontejos scored in double digits for Gilas with 13.

The scores:

Japan (96) – Hirashita 27, Hayashi 17, Akaho 12, Hoshi 10, Todo 8, Asahina 7, Miyazaki 5, Okoye 4, Kawai 3, Takada 2, Yabu 2.

Philippines (59) – Pontejos 13, Cabinbin 9, Animam 9, Castillo 8, Del Carmen 6, Ozar 5, Cacho 4, Tongco 3, Bernardino 2.

Quarterscores: 35-14; 50-26; 66-39; 96-59.