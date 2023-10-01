DOST-TAPI holds Lunduyan 2023 to celebrate Filipino innovation

In celebration of innovation and camaraderie, the Department of Science and Technology-Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) is unveiling “Lunduyan 2023” on October 2 at a hotel in Mandaluyong City.

The event will showcase 28 trailblazing technologies and innovation projects from various sectors, including food and manufacturing, health and wellness, agriculture, industry, energy and environment, and micro, small and medium enterprises.

Lunduyan 2023 is not just a convergence point of brilliant minds; “it is where the rich tapestry of the country’s diverse populace, where ingenuity meets experience, where the young and the elderly, the differently-abled, and individuals from every corner of our archipelago—from the highlands of Benguet to the far reaches of Sulu—come together to forge a roadmap to a brighter, more innovative future for the Philippines,” said DOST-TAPI Director Atty. Marion Ivy D. Decena.

“Through DOST-TAPI’s substantial investments in intellectual property and technology development, we are nurturing homegrown talent and elevating Filipino innovations on the global stage,” Decena added.

This venture is backed by a substantial investment portfolio with DOST-TAPI allocating over P30 million for invention and technology development and intellectual property rights protection, and more than P12 million for commercialization of MSME projects as of August 30.

Matthew Bryan P. Villanueva, the head of the Applied Communications Unit for non-inventors, said: “It is not just an event; it’s our shot at supercharging local innovation, lighting the path to a future guided by our homegrown brilliance.”

“Lunduyan is our platform to spotlight Filipino inventors and innovators, allowing them to introduce their initiatives and amplify their advocacies in science,” Marvin de la Cruz, head of Applied Communications Unit for Inventors said.

The initiative will be graced by the presence of influential personalities including Science Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum and revered DOST-TAPI institutional partners, along with a diverse guests of 200 from national agencies, legislative members, non-profit organizations, CSR companies, private stakeholders, universities, and micro-small medium enterprises.

The event will celebrate the accomplishments of DOST-TAPI’s 2023 call for proposals while drawing in potential partners, funders, and collaborators to support the burgeoning Filipino innovation landscape.