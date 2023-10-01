CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE | Opposites attract and creativity thrives with SUGARCANE 

The term “opposites attract” isn’t just a cliche, but a creative force to be reckoned with, from the clash of personalities and musical talents, SUGARCANE proves it.

Stepping beyond the bounds of convention, this band defies expectations with their unique blend of character diversity and musical excellence, weaving a spellbinding tapestry of songs, compositions, and music videos that resonate far and wide.

“Nagkaroon ng involvement sa lahat ng releases ng song and sa movement ng banda,” Froilan Bautista, SUGARCANE drummer told Soundstrip, despite their unique perspectives, everything within the group harmoniously comes together.

Adding “Lahat kami accountable and responsible sa lahat ng i-release namin.”

SUGARCANE (Photo by John Eiron R. Francisco/BM)

Carl Guerzon, the vocalist and bassist for SUGARCANE, mentioned that prior to Ronamae Tañola joining the band as a flutist, their music predominantly leaned towards pop.

The band encountered a difficulty in figuring out how to seamlessly integrate the flute into their overall sound.

Nevertheless, as they confronted these musical disparities and worked together as a group, they experienced growth and pushed their boundaries, ultimately igniting a sense of maturity within themselves.

Since the band started in 202x, they have undergone significant transformation in their musical knowledge and stage performance. Their musical journey began with cover songs but has since shifted towards creating their original compositions.

Reflecting on their progress, Froilan expressed amazement at how far they’ve come from their humble beginnings, “Nalaman namin na kaya pala namin ‘yun.”

The SUGARCANE proudly shared with Soundstrip that their most notable evolution has been their ability to reconcile their differences, not only as a band but as individuals as well.

The band’s drummer added, “Nakuha namin tanggapin ang differences namin,” highlighting the importance of accepting and leveraging their unique qualities for their collective success.

“We learned how to communicate with one another at sa ibang tao. Lalo na sa mga nakakatrabaho namin,” Luis Beato, SUGARCANE keyboardist shared.

With the exposure in the music industry, they were able to build more confidence within themselves.

Strikes the right chord

The talented group has amassed a substantial following with a collection of music covers and an impressive eight original singles, several of which have already garnered millions of streams.

Notably, ‘Leonora’ currently leads the pack with over 20 million streams, a testament to their knack for creating music that deeply resonates with their audience.

Frain Reyes, the band’s lead guitarist, shed light on the potential factors behind the recognition of “Leonora” and “Kung Maging Akin Ka,” both of which found their way into Spotify’s Viral Hits Philippines list in April this year; the story behind it and how the song was arranged, as he believes that it is totally different from the band’s previous releases.

He likened their music to a vintage cinematic experience from the 1950s, yet it manages to captivate today’s generation.

With a retro twist and a modern groove, SUGARCANE’s music finds its way to the top and earns coveted award nominations.

In the Awit Awards 2022, they were nominated for Favorite Group Artists, and their song ‘Paruparo’ is in the running for Song of the Year, Best Alternative Recording, and Best Collaboration in the Awit Awards 2023.

“Binibigyan namin kasi ng kwento ang kanta and iba’t ibang application niya,” Carl emphasized their commitment to presenting multiple interpretations that the audience can derive from their musical releases.

Bittersweet chord

But the band isn’t resting on their laurels. They’ve recently dropped their latest track, “Sinehan,” – about two lovers on the verge of a breakup, realizing that they are not meant for each other.

Carl opened up to Soundstrip about the inspiration behind “Sinehan,” describing it as a cinematic experience.

He explained, “It tells stories that are like they’re being presented on the big screen of our lives,” hinting at a bittersweet ending.

As Luis personally described the impact of their latest track as the “art of letting go.” He sees it as akin to experiencing a breakthrough that you’ve long sought but couldn’t achieve.

“It’s like trying to get out of something, trying to get out of a hole,” Luis said.

With lyrics like “pumipiglas ang ating puso, patungo sa isang panibagong yugto” paired with emotion-charged vocals, Sugarcane’s latest track is bound to capture the hearts of their fans.

It’s the perfect anthem for those who are going through the process of accepting that love can fade, and those who are trying to move on from a failed relationship.

The creation of “Sinehan” was a collaborative effort involving Carl, Cedric Angeles (vocalist and guitarist) and Froilan. Interestingly, it began as two separate songs, with Cedric contributing the chorus parts from a song he struggled to complete, while Carl provided verses for an unfinished composition.

Eventually, they decided to merge these two songs, with Froilan crafting the bridge that brought “Sinehan” to life.

“Basically, parang siyang pinagsama-samang songs, into one,” Froilan highlighted.

The “Sinehan” music video features Francine Diaz, an actress who happens to be a fan of Sugarcane’s music. She shared the band’s song “Leonora” on her social media, which coincided with their decision to contact her.

“We’ve always dreamt of having Francine as the lead in one of our MVs. When we got the opportunity to have her star in the MV of ‘Sinehan,’ her professionalism really exceeded our expectations. It was definitely a great experience working with such a talented and down-to-earth actress. We’re grateful she agreed to be part of our MV,” Froilan shared.

Following the launch of “Sinehan,” SUGARCANE is gearing up for Warner’s 30th Anniversary, and the band has given a glimpse of their plans, expressing their hope to unveil another track later this year.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





