Cebuana hitmaker Therese Villarante pens multimedia novel ‘Girl With A Broken String’ 

Therese Villarante-Langit who is known for co-writing the Bisaya hit songs “My Morena Girl” (sung by Hey Joe Show) and “Bok Love” has written a novel entitled Girl with a Broken String that combines storytelling, music and art.

US-based author Demetria Head, host of “A Look Inside” podcast, describes Therese’s debut novel as a “testament to the power of creativity and innovation in literature, providing readers with a truly unforgettable and emotionally charged reading experience.”

Girl With A Broken String tells the journey of Sam, a young singer-songwriter whose first love, J, has left her with no explanation. To deal with the heartbreak, Sam starts a blog with letters and songs to reach out to him.

The story is loosely-based on Therese’s personal experience. “I was 23, never had a boyfriend and unceremoniously abandoned by the boy who, at that time, was my closest romantic encounter,” she reveals in the book’s introduction.

From there, Therese wrote “Song on a Broken String”which was eventually chosen as a finalist in 2014 Philpop Songwriting Competition and interpreted by Nicole Asensio.

That single song would be the springboard for an innovative novel that Therese would complete 9 years later with musical directorJude Gitamondoc, illustrator M Sanoria, animator Lee Anthony Pada, performing artist Ivy Gallur and singer Daryl Leong.

Unveiled last June in Therese’s hometown of Cebu City, Girl with a Broken String, the printed novel, was also introduced at the recently concluded Manila International Book Fair. The e-book version (available on Amazon and Apple) was launched on September 30 in Quezon City.

The Girl with a Broken String singers are also among the featured artists at the Pinoy Playlist Music Festival to be held at the BGC Arts Center on October 1.

“What is amazing to me is that our debut novel occupies literary spaces and musical halls. Our book is found in both shelves and stages,” Therese declares excitedly. “I’m so grateful to experience this as a storyteller.”

For more information, follow Girl with a Broken String on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Listen to the Girl with a Broken String songs on Spotify.

For more information on the author, visit theresevillarante.com.