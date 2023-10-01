Athletic bets fall by the wayside 

HANGZHOU – Athletic bets from the Philippines fell by the wayside one after the other in the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre here on Sunday.

First to fall was Hanoi SEA Games champion William Morrison, who placed 11th in the 13-man shotput finals with his throw of 16.98 meters, a far cry from his season’s best 18.17.

Finishing 1-2-3 in the event were India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor (20.36), Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Daouda (20.18) and China’s Liu Yang (19.97).

Cambodia SEA Games champion Janry Ubas followed suit and ranked 7th among 12 finalists with his 7.8-meter leap in the long jump competitions.

Even if Ubas duplicated his SEA Games’ personal best of 8.08 meters, it would still fall short of a podium finish as Shi Yuhao of China jumped 8.10 meters for the bronze.

Shi’s teammate Wang Jianan was crowned long jump king with a leap of 8.22 meters, with India’s Sreeshankar placing runner-up at 8.19.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Iron Lady and SEA Games heptathlon queen Sarah Dequinan placed 9th and second to last following her 2:37.62 clocking in the 800 meters.

If it’s any consolation, Dequinan was the best Southeast Asian finisher as Thailand’s Sunisa Khotseemueang ranked dead last.

The Philippines’ participation here was shouldered by the Philippine Sports Commission.

China’s Sheng Ninali emerged champion in the heptathlon event, with Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voroninan and Nandini Agasara of India finishing second and third respectively.

Robyn Brown, Lauren Hoffman and SEA Games’ 200-m legend Eric Cray plunge into action Monday in the 400m, before the 4×400 relay men’s team of Umajesty Williams, Miko Prado, Joyme Sequita and Frederick Ramirez take the field on Wednesday, with triple-jumper jumper Ronnie Malipay.

The 4×400 squad of Maureen Schrijvers, Brown, Hoffman and Angel Frank round out action on Wednesday.