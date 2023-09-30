Networking boosts Yugorithm’s virtual and social media marketing businesses

Networking is one of the ways to build a business in the digital economy, according to Yuri Go, founder and CEO of an outsourcing company that specializes in providing virtual assistant service and social media marketing Yugorithm.

He pointed out that major referral business organization BNI played a major role in building his company into one of the leading online recruiters in the country. “BNI has been a huge part of my business’ growth as 50 percent of my new business comes from them,” Go told BusinessMirror in a recent e-mail interview.

Furthermore, Go said he is amazed at the way BNI helps entrepreneurs especially during the fledgling stage of their business. “The support system that BNI provides is a tremendous help for small and medium business owners,” said Go, a member of the BNI Progress chapter.

Through BNI, Go said Yugorithm was able to connect with major global companies looking for local talent to beef up their workforce. BNI is the world’s largest and most successful business referral organization supporting 310,000 member businesses in over 75 countries worldwide.

In the past 12 months, BNI members have passed over 14.6 million referrals and generated over $22.4 billion in revenue via more than 13 million referrals. Aside from networking, Go said it takes a good balance of technology, empathy and humanity in running a business enterprise.

Through his affiliation with the BNI, Yugorithm was able to work with companies such as Unilink Travel and Tours Inc., Do-all Metal Industries and I3 Inc.

Having worked in the corporate sector for five years, Go said he had experienced the rigors of being an ordinary employer such as huge deductions from his monthly salary being taken out of “a huge chunk of my salary, delayed salary and no money for transportation fare and meals.” Go pointed out that the hardships he experienced in life has developed his empathy and a good understanding of humanity. These experiences, according to Go, made him take care of his staff. Although Go doesn’t have a business background, he said learned important lessons from his family and friends who were running business at a certain period.

Moreover, Go said he believes cautious optimism is important in growing the budget by taking things one at a time. He added Yugorithm also made sure it delivered affordable and quality service. “Although we have a small margin, but through volume and building long-term relationships with our clients, we were able to grow,” Go said.

“Another important thing is making sure you take care of your team. Our business’ success is a credit to our hardworking team and for their care for my business,” Go explained.