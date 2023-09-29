‘Tracking dollar cycle is the first line of defense’

Tracking the global dollar cycle and financial disruptions, such as the collapse of Credit Suisse, allows governments to prevent crises from hurting their economies, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a presentation at the EagleWatch economic briefing on Thursday, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the global dollar cycle has led to several crises, such as the Latin American crisis in the 1980s, which also affected the Philippines, as well as the Tequila crisis.

The cycle also caused the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997-1998, which counted among its victims the Philippines and other Asean economies, as well as the global financial crisis and the Euro debt crisis.

“I think you have to worry about the global dollar cycle, its a real cycle, and it can lead to crises. Of course, you have to worry about disruptions, [collapse of] Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank, and then you have to worry about inflation. And then, beyond just worrying, you have to build resilience at home,” Remolona said.

“In building resilience, you don’t just strengthen our financial system, you also have to hold ample reserves,” he added.

Remolona said, however, that the effects of disruptions or contagion caused by the likes of Credit Suisse, Silicon Valley Bank, and even the China Evergrande Group have been limited.

“At the first sign of trouble, heightened risk aversion spreads quickly, leading to a sudden stop,” Remolona said in a slide presentation. “Slow-burn contagion works through common lenders who have to repair their balance sheets.”

On Thursday, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael Ricafort said the stock price crash of Evergrande may not have a direct impact on the Philippine economy.

If there will be an impact, Ricafort said, this may happen through China’s stock, bond, and currency markets. He also said global and regional financial markets may have already factored in this disruption.

“China also tends to come up with measures to mitigate the effects of these developments, as seen in many years [or] decades, being a controlled economy,” Ricafort told the BusinessMirror.

Meanwhile, Jonathan L. Ravelas, senior adviser at professional services firm Reyes Tacandong & Co., told this newspaper that the stock price crash may affect the Philippines through “a risk-off condition.”

Should a fallout happen, Ravelas said investors may remain sidelined for at least six weeks. “Losses on bonds and equity will happen but not enough to trigger a similar event unless it is accompanied by another similar type from the US Or Europe.”

On Thursday, a CNN report stated that shares of Evergrande Group fell by 19 percent to 4 US cents causing its market cap to decline to only $539 million. This meant that the company has lost 99.9 percent of its value at its peak in October 2017.