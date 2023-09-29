Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act to ensure ‘more, better’ jobs—TUCP

The recently signed Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TBP) Act will restore jobs lost during the pandemic and it will also ensure more, better jobs for workers, said the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP).

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed on Wednesday the TBP Act to “solve the various challenges plaguing [the] labor sector,” such as low quality jobs, skills mismatch, and underemployment, among others.

“This blueprint will spearhead our nation’s labor and employment policy as we shift gears from the mere restoration of jobs lost during the pandemic towards the creation of new, permanent, and decent jobs,” said TUCP Vice President Luis C. Corral in a statement.

According to the Philippine Statistics Report (PSA), the number of unemployed Filipinos as of July 2023 is 2.27 million. The number of underemployed Filipinos has reached 7.1 million.

Corral added that the TBP Act will serve as the “recovery masterplan” for the coming years.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan will lead the TBP Inter-agency Council. Chiefs in the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will participate in the crafting of the national plan.

TUCP is “committed” to working with their social partners and pitching their agenda centered on transportation, regional agro-industrial hubs, and pro-labor rights, said Corral.

TUCP President and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito C. Mendoza co-authored the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act.