SAF members cited for gallantry in Zamboanga City gunfight with drug dealer

DAVAO CITY – Members of the Special Action Force (SAF) were cited for gallantry in action after they figured in a gunbattle with a big drug dealer in Sulu on Friday, the Philippine National Police said.

Nine of them, including a captain and two lieutenants, were wounded in the gunbattle, which started with a serving of the warrant of arrest and an exchange of gunfire when the target for arrest, illegal firearms peddler and alleged drug dealer Muksidal Jumadil, engaged the police team.

The SAF team was supposed to serve the warrant of arrest on Jumadil before dawn on Friday in Panamao town in Sulu. Jumadil and his men engaged the SAF team however in a gunfight in his hideout in Barangay Seit Higad in Panamao.

General Acorda also said that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. urged him to fly to Zamboanga after he informed the latter about the incident.

PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda, Jr. lauded the gallantry of the wounded members of the SAF’s 7th Special Action Battalion, who were identified as Capt. Nolie Agmaliw, Lt. Rico Apal, Lt. Earl Abdurajan III, Cpl. Reymir Subion, Cpl. Lindo Macua, Cpl. Oliver Alviar, Cpl. Andres Dalang, Patrolman Edison Ray Paris and Patrolman Lionel Suaverdes.

Acorda pinned the medals on the wounded police when he visited them on Wednesday at the Ciudad Medical Zamboanga in Zamboanga City.

“We commend the bravery of our personnel, but I urge that in all the conduct of operations, the safety of our personnel is our priority,” Acorda said. “Every life of our police is valuable.”

Acorda earlier briefed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who instructed him to visit the wounded personnel. Acorda also gave cash assistance to the wounded personnel.