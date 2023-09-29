Quiroz, Acuna await Olympic qualifying news

HANGZHOU—Franchette Quiroz may have failed to reach the final round, but her 569-point output in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event was just three shy of her own national record as she concluded her shooting campaign on Friday in the 2023 Asian Games at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center.

Quiroz’s performance, only three behind her own Philippine mark of 572 she produced during the national training pool eliminations last July 16, was good for 29th, hoping that it may be enough to clinch Olympic Qualification ranking points with teammate Amparo Teresa Acuna.

According the qualification rules for shooting, the highest-ranked shooter, who has not qualified yet in the Paris Olympics, or whose National Olympic Committee does not have a berth in any of the 12 individual events, will obtain a direct Olympic quota place through the World Rankings.

The 26-year-old Quiroz earlier settled for 32nd place in the 25-meter women’s air pistol action with 563 points, which was 15.5 points short of Susan Aguado’snational mark of 578.5.

Meanwhile, Acuna came near a national record again when she hit 574 points in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualifications last Wednesday.

This was nine points short of the 583 points that she set on her 26th birthday last June during the final leg of the Asian Games Qualifying season at the Philippine Marine Shooting Range in Taguig.

“The venue is great as expected. Was a bit nervous at the start, but I quickly jumped back and remembered I trained under stress the past months,” said Acuna after she settled for 19th place during the qualification phase.

Acuna is now no. 153 in the Olympic qualification rankings of the 50-meter rifle 3-prone position, and no. 175 in the 10-meter air rifle event.

Quiroz has an Olympic ranking of 151.