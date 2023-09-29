Playing the giant piano makes shopping more fun at SM Store Makati

The BER months just got more exciting at SM Store Makati with its newest in-store attraction a giant piano. The immersive piano, one of the country’s largest, is set to delight kids and kids-at-heart with its interactive features that’ll make shopping at SM Store more fun.

Here are three ways to enjoy the giant piano experience:

1. Play and create melodies on the interactive Giant Piano.

Bring the whole family and enjoy playing the giant piano — who knows you might just create a catchy song. To play, step on the piano keys, and watch the keys light up in different colors.

2. A time for bonding with the family while shopping.

Take a quick break from shopping. Head over to the 4th floor of SM Store Makati and enjoy playing music with your siblings while waiting for the parents to shop. Or while your companions are busy gift-hunting for the upcoming holidays, entertain yourself with the most fun thing to do in the mall.

3. Experience a new kind of fun– the SM Store Makati way.

SM Store Makati has always been the go-to of many Filipino shoppers. With its extensive selection of merchandise and services, it’s definitely a one-stop shop all loved to visit.

SM Store Makati is packed with exciting things for its customers. With the addition of the giant piano, it aims to provide more fun and excitement to every shopper. Come and experience SM Store Makati’s giant piano on the 4th floor, and make your visit to the mall more exciting and interactive, too.

Watch out for more fun events and promos to come in our store, ‘cause we’ve got it all for you!