‘PHL remains free from Nipah virus’

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday denied that Nipah virus has already reached the country following the suspension of classes in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday due to the flu-like symptoms experienced by students and teachers.

“There are no Nipah virus cases in the nation,” the DOH Center for Health Development Northern Mindanao said.

“Although there have been instances of both faculty and students here in Cagayan de Oro who are exhibiting the signs and symptoms of the viral illness, it is not yet clear whether a particular virus is to blame,” the DOH added.

However, the DOH said, it is not clear whether this is caused by the said virus “because their signs and symptoms are common with other viral infections also.”

Earlier, the DOH assured that it has established a surveillance system to determine if additional cases will appear.

“But to date, no similar health events have been detected,” the DOH said.

Additionally, the DOH said, it continues to strengthen its public health interventions as part of its 8-Point Action Agenda which places emphasis on disease prevention through health promotion and communication as well as Infection-Prevention-Control (IPC) measures to reduce the transmission of infections, including the Nipah Virus.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus transmitted from animals to humans and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people.

The case fatality rate is estimated at 40 percent to 75 percent. This rate can vary by outbreak depending on local capabilities for epidemiological surveillance and clinical management.

In infected people, the World Health Organization said, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.

The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers.

Although Nipah virus has caused only a few known outbreaks in Asia, it infects a wide range of animals and causes severe disease and death in people, making it a public health concern.