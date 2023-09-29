PhilHealth issues statement on resumption of systems

Statement on Resumption of PhilHealth Systems

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) announces the resumption of its Corporate Website and Member Portal effective 12 noon of September 29, 2023. These public-facing application systems are already up and running and now accessible to the general public through the internet. The e-Claims system will be available within the day.

The shutting down of its application systems was done immediately upon the advice of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) to isolate these key services and to ensure that the ransomware infection will not spread to critical computers.

PhilHealth has been working round the clock since Friday to clean up the affected workstations and restore normalcy the soonest.

Meanwhile, it has yet to verify the alleged leaked members’ data that was reportedly found in the dark web. On the alleged demand for ransom, we reiterate the government’s policy of not paying one to criminals.

PhilHealth also guarantees the public that its databases are intact, safe and secure. Members are also assured that their benefit entitlement will not be hampered due to this incident. Interim arrangements while systems are offline have been instituted to ensure that members continually avail of their PhilHealth benefits anytime and anywhere in the country.

PhilHealth continues to work closely with the DICT and National Privacy Commission (NPC) to address the situation. It also coordinated with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Philippine National Police (PNP) toward this end. PhilHealth also welcomes calls for inquiry to get to the bottom of this incident. PhilHealth shall rightfully impose disciplinary actions to people who have been remiss in the performance of their duties if they are found liable.

PhilHealth sincerely asks for the public’s understanding and support during this time and implores certain groups and sectors to refrain from concocting false and misleading information to avoid creating panic and distrust among our members and stakeholders.

The entire state health insurance agency takes this incident seriously, seizing the opportunity that this incident brings to further strengthen its information security infrastructure in order to prevent this from happening again.