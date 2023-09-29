PHI Tankers continue to set new national marks

The Philippine team of Tiea Isabella Salvino, Kayla Noelle Sanchez, Xiandi Chua, and Chloe Kennedy Isleta finished fifth overall, and established a new Philippine record time 8:12.80 in the finals of the 4x200m freestyle swimming competitions of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou China.

The Philippines was the best Southeast Asian country in the race dominated by China which checked in with a time of 7:49.34.

The Pinay tankers’ clocking shattered the previous national mark of 8:15.46, set in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games by Alkhaldi, Chua, Nicole Oliva, and Remedy Rule.

The Philippine swimming team still has something to hope for as it makes one last splash, when they compete in the women’s 4x100m medley relay final on the culminating day of pool competition Friday night.

The quartet of Salvino, Alkhaldi, Sanchez and Thanya dela Cruz placed third in Heat 1 and ranked fifth among eight finalists with a collected time of 4:10.80 seconds, a new national mark in the event.

They will aim to end a four-decade gold medal drought, in the finals on going as of press time.

It’s been 41 long years since the Philippines won a gold medal in Asiad swimming when William Wilson ruled the men’s 200m freestyle at the 1982 New Delhi Games.

The last medal for the country was delivered by Raymond Papa, who got two bronzes in the men’s 100m and 200m backstroke at the 1998 Bangkok Games.