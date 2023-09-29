Mayor Zamora, Governor Marcos Manotoc to sign sisterhood agreement for respective LGUs

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew J. Marcos Manotoc will sign a sisterhood agreement on Sept. 30, 2023, Saturday, at 9:00 AM at Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. This will be done in the middle of the San Juan LGU planning session for the 2024 budget which will be conducted in Laoag as well.

This formalizes an already tight bond between the two LGUs formed through the Producer to Consumer Program of the Province of Ilocos Norte, which the City Governemt of San Juan hosts once a month in the City Hall premises where affordable and fresh produce of Ilocano farmers are sold to San Juaneños.

The sisterhood agreement also aims for the two local government units to share their knowledge and best practices in local governance in various fields such as tourism, trade, commerce, and industry, science and technology, culture and the arts, urban planning, education, sports, environment protection, public health, and social services.

Members of the San Juan City Council headed by Vice Mayor Angelo Agcaoili, barangay captains, and department heads of the city government will also be attending the momentous event.

“This is an important day for both LGUs because through this sisterhood agreement, we will be able to exchange ideas and help each other to better serve our constituents,” said Mayor Zamora.

Members of the media are invited to watch the Facebook Live on Sept. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM via Mayor Zamora’s Official Facebook page.