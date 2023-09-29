Marcos in honoring Metrobank awardees: ‘We are not a damaged culture’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said Filipinos still have what it takes to become globally competitive with their “undamaged” culture of exemplary public service.

The chief executive made the remark during the awarding rites for Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos held in Malacañang on Thursday.

During the event 10 teachers, police and soldiers were given the Medallion of Excellence for their outstanding service by “contributing to the development of their respective institutions and advocacies.”

The 10 award recipients were Rex M. Sario, June Elias V. Patalinghug, Edgar R. Durana, Jovelyn G. Delosa, Danilo S. Banquiao, Joseph J. Bitancur, Joseph Jeremias Cirilo C. Dator, Dennis D. Bendo, Mae Ann R. Cunanan, and Renell R. Sabaldica.

Marcos said he recognized how the award recipients were able to go beyond the expectation of their duties despite the numerous challenges they faced.

“Your exemplary work as academicians, soldiers, and police officers are oftentimes the most demanding – not oftentimes, I take that back – are always the most demanding, exhausting, and wearisome professions that we have to undertake,” the President said.

“Nevertheless, yours are also among the most important and hopefully the most rewarding and fulfilling vocations that there are,” he added.

He said he hopes they will become an inspiration to other Filipinos to contribute in improving their communities.

“Through you, we honor Filipinos. And we remind our countrymen, this is what a Filipino is. We are not a damaged culture. I hate that. We are a great people and you are the example of that greatness,” the chief executive said.

“Your accomplishments bring us also closer to Bagong Pilipinas that we are determined to build — a nation that has a globally competitive education system, a safe and empowered citizenry, and a society that offers equal opportunities for all,” he added.