MakatiMed teams up with Singapore’s healthcare network, Parkway Hospitals 

Philippines’ premier hospital, Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), recently signed another global partnership for the continuous advancement of its medical services, and ultimately, its patient care.

This time, it is with Parkway Hospitals Singapore — a healthcare network under the region’s largest private healthcare provider, IHH Healthcare Singapore, which operates four SG hospitals similarly accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI).

The partnership encompasses what they call the Physician Exchange Program, making it possible for the two healthcare providers to work collaboratively in terms of patient consultations (mainly through telemedicine) on a case-to-case basis. It also warrants procedure demonstrations and live surgery observations.

Parkway Hospitals also committed to further supplementing the education and training of MakatiMed’s healthcare staff, from its physicians and nurses to hospital administrators alike.

On top of Clinical Education and Healthcare Innovation, said training will also involve Leadership and Management Development which allows for study visits and exchange programs, as well as Benchmarking which includes performance reviews.

The beginning of this partnership between MakatiMed and Parkway Hospitals was marked with a contract signing on September 25, 2023 held at MakatiMed.

Representing the Philippine hospital were Co-presidents and CEOs, Saturnino P. Javier, MD and Arnold C. Ocampo who are also the hospital’s Medical Director and Chief Finance Officer respectively. IHH Healthcare Singapore, meanwhile, was represented by Chief Commercial Officer Jeffrey Law and Country Manager Vincent Lai.