Gilas women’s notchwin no. 2 with rout of Hong Kong 

HANGZHOU – Janine Pontejos caught fire anew to lead Gilas Pilipinas women’s team to a 99-63 drubbing of Hong Kong in the 19th Asian Games.

Pontejos sizzled for 23 points including seven three pointers in the team’s second straight win at the SX Olympic gymnasium.

She previously had the same output from beyond the arc during Gilas’ 83-59 rout of Kazakhstan in the team’s initial outing in Group B.

Afril Bernardino also had a huge offensive game for a Gilas side that trailed Hong Kong right after the quarter, 20-19.

Bernardino added 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

The lopsided win augurs well for Gilas’ next assignment against powerhouse Japan on Sunday.

The Japanese also sport a 2-0 record after routing Hong Kong, 118-46, and Kazakhstan, 92-30. ‘Mabigat but we have to go thru them,” said coach Pat Aquino.

The top eight teams at the end of the preliminary will advance to the quarterfinals.