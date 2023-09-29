DOH reminded anew to release health-care workers’ allowances

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, once again called upon the Department of Health (DOH) to ensure the timely release of necessary allowances for the country’s health-care workers, in accordance with the law considering their sacrifices and dedication throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Go reminded DOH Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa during a Commission on Appointments (CA) hearing on Tuesday, September 26, that some health-care workers are yet to receive their allowances.

He likewise urged DOH to implement a more efficient and streamlined process to expedite the release of allowances for health-care workers in accordance with the law.

The senator likewise stressed that the least the government can do is to ensure that health-care workers receive the allowances they rightfully deserve without delay. Go emphasized the importance of continuously supporting the frontliners even after the state of public health emergency had been lifted.

Go is one of the authors and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11712, which grants continuing benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public and private health-care workers covered by the law are entitled to Health Emergency Allowance for every month of service during a state of public health emergency based on the risk categorization.

Previously, Go expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. for showing his unwavering commitment to the welfare of health-care workers. The senator specifically praised the President for urging the prompt release of the much-needed Covid-19 emergency allowance during his second State of the Nation Address last July.