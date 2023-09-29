3k runners join PBA-USANA Run

Some 3,000 running enthusiasts have registered for the PBA-USANA Run that will be held on October 22 at the scenic Bridgetown Destination Estate in Pasig City.

Players of the league’s 12 member ballclubs are also taking part in the 13th edition of the event that features four categories — 1k dog run, 3K, 5K and 10K run.

The PBA and USANA partnered for this event to promote health and wellness amongst Filipinos.

Proceeds of the fun run, last held six years ago and co-presented by Arena Plus and the Tourism of Thailand, Philippines will benefit the various Alagang PBA projects.

Participants also get a chance to win P50,000 worth of items and gift certificates courtesy of the event’s sponsors.

The fun run was supposed to be held last Sunday, September 24, but had to be postponed due to inclement weather.