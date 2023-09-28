World Winner dog Dalbong awarded with Eastwood Paw of Fame

The country’s longest-running pet blessing event in Eastwood City will be having a special guest this year as Dalbong, the World Dog Show 2023 winner, will be joining the festivities.

A simple ceremony was held in Eastwood City where Dalbong was given the inaugural Eastwood Paw of Fame for his incredible feat as part of the pre-event festivities. Together with owner Wency Villanueva, the winning corgi was feted for his achievements while also confirming their attendance in the longest-running pet blessing event in the Philippines, dubbed Royaltea Pawty for this year, on Sunday, October 1.

In addition to their special guesting, Eastwood City is also hosting a Friend Furr Life pet adoption program while visitors and pet owners can check out the various activities lined up by the mall for the biggest pet event of the year. The Purrfect Grazing Table is a good way to start with refreshments before moving on to enjoy the Virtual Victory interactive games, while in Strike a Paws, custom party souvenirs for pets are up for grabs to the winners.

Free pet checkups are also available in the Vet Doc is In station where owners can avail of free vaccinations from the Quezon City veterinary office. Aside from that, there’s the Bark Park where all pets are given the space to run and play around before cooling down at the Pamper Your Pal pet spa station. There will be loot bags when the program ends to serve as their take home Furr-eebies.

“We’ve been celebrating the pet blessing event here at Eastwood City for the past 18 years. Aside from it being the first-ever and longest-running pet blessing event in the Philippines, here at the first-ever pet-friendly mall, owners can bring their furry friends without having to worry about anything and will have the amenities for their full enjoyment,” shared Denisse Malong, Eastwood City’s general manager.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is the retail and commercial development arm of Megaworld Corporation, one of the Philippines’ largest real estate companies, and the leading lifestyle mall developer.

For more updates on the latest happenings, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call their hotline at 8-462-8888 or follow their social media accounts on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/megaworldlifestylemalls), Instagram (@MegaworldLifestyleMalls), and TikTok (@megaworldlifestylemalls).