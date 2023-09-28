New minimum wage takes effect in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and SOCCSKSARGEN

The new pay increases for minimum wage earners and domestic workers issued by the regional wage boards in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and SOCCSKSARGEN are now set to take effect after being affirmed by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

In a statement issued last Wednesday evening, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPB) in Region 2 issued Wage Order No. RTWPB 2-22 on 21 September 2023, providing a P30 increase.

Once the two-tranche wage adjustment takes full effect, the new daily minimum wage rate for Cagayan Valley will be P450 for non-agriculture and P430 for agriculture establishments.

The RTWPB-Region 2 also issued Wage Order No. 02-DW-05 granting a monthly increase of P500 for domestic workers bringing their monthly wage rate to P5,500.

For Region 3, its wage board issued Wage Order No. RBIII-24 on 19 September 2023, granting a P40 increase.

Under the new wage order, the daily minimum wage rates for the provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales will range from P454 to P500.

Meanwhile, the new daily minimum wage rate for those living in the province of Aurora will range from P384 to P449.

In SOCCSKSARGEN, its RTWPB issued Wage Order No. RB XII-23 on 21 September 2023 granting a P35 increase.

The two-tranche increase will raise the daily minimum wage rates in the region to P382 to P403.

RTWPB-Region 12 also released Wage Order No. RB XII-DW-04, granting a P500 monthly wage increase for domestic workers.

It will bring the new monthly minimum wage rates for domestic workers in the region to P4,500 to P5,000.

The new wage orders will benefit 682,117 minimum wage earners and 75,853 domestic workers.

About 1,5 million full-time earnings above the minimum wage are also expected to benefit from the new orders through wage distortion correction.

“All wage orders will be published on 30 September 2023, and shall take effect after 15 days or on 16 October 2023,” DOLE said.

Image credits: Alysa Salen






