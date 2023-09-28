Green Spikers, Lady Blazers seek V-League crowns

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY and College of Saint Benilde set forth against University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University, respectively, on Friday aiming to complete a sweep of the V-League Men’s and Women’s Collegiate Challenge crowns in Game Two of the finals at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Green Spikers pounded out a 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8 decision over the Golden Spikers in the opener of their best-of-three series last Wednesday with the former all set to notch another win – and the championship – starting at 4 p.m.

The Lady Blazers, on the other hand, seek to close out their remarkable campaign on a five-win run fashion as they go up against the Lady Tamaraws in their side of the finals beginning at 2 p.m.

Gayle Pascual and the rest of the team got back at their elims tormentors in big fashion, dealing the Lady Tamaraws their second loss in the season via a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 victory in the series’ opener, also a couple of nights ago.

Meanwhile, the league, organized by Sports Vision and sponsored by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear and Mikasa, will honor the Conference’s Most Valuable Player after each match. Also to be feted are the tournament’s Best Setter, the two Best Outside Spikers, the two Best Middle Blockers, the Best Opposite Hitter, and the Best Libero.

The Finals MVP will also be named if either or both series will end today. All games can be streamed live at the V-League PH’s official website, Bola.TV app, and V-League PH’s official YouTube.