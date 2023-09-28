‘Family Feud’ returns to GMA with new season this October

THE season break is over. GMA Network’s top-rating game show Family Feud is back with more exciting surprises and fun elements this October 2.

Award-winning host and actor Dingdong Dantes shared how much they missed the program: “We aired for more than a year before the break and finally, we’re back kaya sobrang high morale at high spirits lahat ng tao. Miss na miss namin, ang tagal naming hinintay na makabalik ang pinakamasayang game show sa buong mundo. Kahit saan ako pumunta, tinatanong ng mga tao sa akin kung kailan daw babalik. It only proves one thing—na hinahanap-hanap talaga siya.”

Dingdong also revealed that the show makes him step out of his comfort zone: “Generally, tahimik akong tao pero kapag nasa Family Feud stage ako, ito ’yung space ko na maging maingay at magulo. It’s also very therapeutic for me kasi in a way, hosting is also a performance. Nai-enjoy ko itong ginagawa ko because kakaiba ang energy na nakukuha ko sa contestants. I always look forward to Family Feud days sa isang linggo.”

Aside from his dynamic interaction with the players and the audience, Dingdong highlighth is favorite aspect of the show: “Kaya siya special because we really give value sa charity component. Kung bibilangin natin ’yung P20,000 a day na nado-donate ng winning groups sa foundations, talagang isang mahalagang aspeto ’yun ng buong program. That’s why every episode is unforgettable for me.”

Family Feud will now feature special episodes with kids as contestants—a first in the history of the world’s favorite family competition. Celebrity kids aged seven to 12 years old will have fun guessing the top answers to various survey questions answered by 100 children of the same age.

Moreover, the new season gives viewers the chance to become studio contestants. There will be episodes where teams of Filipino workers and professionals compete for a chance to win the coveted cash prize. Stay tuned as the audition mechanics will be released soon.

Even the studio audience will have a chance to answer survey questions for fun in their interaction with Dingdong.

Catch the new season of Family Feud this October 2, and the show airs Mondays to Fridays at 5:40 pm on GMA Network (www.gmanetwork.com). Global Pinoys can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.