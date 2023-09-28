CIGNAL becomes official partner of the NBA, NBA 2K League in Ph

THE National Basketball Association (NBA), the NBA 2K League and Cignal TV, Inc. (Cignal) announced on Thursday that NBA and NBA 2K League games and original programming will air in the Philippines through Cignal’s channels across free-to-air and satellite television and will stream on Cignal’s over-the-top streaming service Pilipinas Live.

Beginning with the 2023-24 NBA season that tip offs its broadcast in the Philippines on October 25, Pilipinas Live will provide its paid subscribers with live and

on-demand access to NBA games aired across national free-to-air channel One Sports and premium TV channel NBA TV Philippines – a localized version of NBA TV, the league’s dedicated 24/7 channel.

For Php 149 per month, PilipinasLive subscribers will also have access to locally produced programming, including weekly NBA wraparound show “NBA HYPE”, which features local sports personalities offering in-depth analysis on the latest news around the NBA, and “1 of 1”, a new show that will discuss the NBA’s premier players and teams from the 2000s through the present era of basketball.

As part of Cignal’s multiyear extension with the NBA, One Sports will continue televising regular-season NBA games and the league’s marquee events, including NBA All-Star, the Playoffs and the Finals, while NBA TV Philippines will continue broadcasting live games and original NBA programming.

In addition to broadcast distribution, Cignal will manage NBA.com/Philippines – the league’s official digital destination in the country – which offers access to game highlights, stats, standings, scores and schedules, as well as features and analysis from a roster of basketball experts and sportswriters.

Beginning with the 2024 NBA 2K League season that tips off in early 2024, Cignal will also offer NBA 2K League games and programming for the first time on NBA TV Philippines and Pilipinas Live, including both THE BANNER CHAIN SERIES Powered by AT&T and NBA 2KL 3v3 BLACKTOP Series.

Cignal also becomes the first-ever Presenting Partner of the NBA 2K League APAC Invitational Tournament, the NBA 2K League’s international qualifying event for top players from the Asia-Pacific region that will take place in Metro Manila later this year, marking the third time the event will be held in the region and first time in the Philippines. Elite players from the Asia-Pacific region will have the opportunity to become eligible for the 2024 NBA 2K League Draft*.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Cignal at a time when there is incredible excitement around basketball and the NBA in the Philippines,” NBA Asia Director, Content Partnerships and Direct-to-Consumer, Donna Reyes said.

“Through this collaboration, we look forward to engaging a nationwide audience while growing our digital footprint with Pilipinas Live as we provide avid Filipino fans and gamers with more ways to catch the excitement of the NBA and NBA 2K League through the channels and platforms they use the most.”

“Our new deal with the NBA further solidifies Cignal TV as the leading sports content provider in the Philippines,” said Cignal TV President and CEO Jane J. Basas. “Our breadth of distribution platforms from free-to-air, pay TV, web, socials, and soon, Pilipinas Live, gives Filipino basketball fans multiple options for getting the NBA content that they want, when they want.

“ We are confident that our close collaboration with the NBA will continue well into the future.”