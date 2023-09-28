CDC, locators donate medical devices to Metro Clark residents

THE Clark Development Corp. (CDC), in collaboration with various Clark locators, recently provided essential assistive and medical devices to residents in the Metro Clark area. A total of 83 assistive and medical equipment items were distributed recently during the event held at the Clark Skills and Training Center Auditorium under the theme “Wheelchair at Saklay Kaagapay sa Bagong Buhay.” Beneficiaries from Angeles City, Capas, Tarlac, and Candaba, Pampanga, received these devices.

The initiative, led by the External Affairs Department under Assistant Vice President Rommel Narciso, aims to assist underprivileged individuals who require mobility aids like wheelchairs, canes, crutches and various medical devices, in line with the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons (RA 10524). The donated items included wheelchairs, sphygmomanometers, nebulizers, oxygen tanks and crutches. CDC’s CSR initiative extends beyond the provision of medical devices; it is dedicated to empowering recipients by facilitating their access to job opportunities within Clark, in alignment with locators’ commitment to integrating Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into their workforce. Several locators participated in this initiative, including Hilton Clark Sun Valley, Asurion, ICS- Integrated Computer Inc., iQor Philippines Inc., DH Philippines Electrical Corp., TRS Phils. Corp., The Medical City-Clark, and Amertron Inc.

CDC remains committed to spearheading various initiatives including those related to health, education, livelihood, partnerships and special projects. Through these efforts, the organization and its partners are working together to build a future based on compassion, empowerment and inclusive development.