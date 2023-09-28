Asia Pacific energy industry leaders advocate for nuclear energy adoption, smart grid and electric mobility

The Association of Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP) has identified priority initiatives that will be beneficial as the region accelerates towards a sustainable energy future.

In a recently concluded summit held in Tagaytay City, members of the AESIEAP Technical Committee from the Philippines, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore discussed in detail sustainable power generation particularly nuclear power, smart grid and asset management, electric mobility, and standardization of energy industry practices.

Among those who participated are key executives from the Philippines’ largest electric distribution utility Manila Electric Company (Meralco), Department of Energy, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, National Transmission Corporation, China Electricity Council, China Yangtze Power Limited Corporation, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

AESIEAP Technical Committee Chairman Ronnie L. Aperocho highlighted the urgency to shift to sustainable energy sources to meet the continuing increase in power demand and address the threat of climate change.

“The Asia-Pacific region has long been at the forefront of global energy production and consumption. As our economies and populations continue to grow, the demand for energy continues to expand. This places us at a pivotal juncture where we must balance the imperative of meeting energy needs with the equally pressing need to transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources,” Aperocho said.

Aperocho, who also sits as Meralco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, also tackled the programs being implemented by the distribution utility to progress its own sustainability agenda, including studying the potential of nuclear energy technologies like small and micro modular reactors.

The company is also one of the leading advocates of the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. In fact, around 30 EVs were deployed as service vehicles for the delegates throughout the summit. Through its Green Mobility program, Meralco aims to electrify at least a quarter of its entire fleet by 2030. Meralco currently has 156 EVs in its fleet, which is equivalent to a 7% vehicle electrification rate.

In closing, Aperocho emphasized the importance of continuing exchange in experience and sharing of best practices among energy industry players, saying: “The AESIEAP Technical Committee continues to serve as an invaluable platform to collectively explore innovative solutions, foster technological advancements, and promote energy best practices in our region. Our mission is clear—to ensure reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.”

Members of AESIEAP, the largest organization of energy industry players in the region, are set to gather in Xiamen, China anew in October for this year’s Conference on Electricity Power Supply Industry.