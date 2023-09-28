35 years of transformation with Aboitiz Foundation

Thursday, September 28 marks the 35th anniversary of Aboitiz Foundation’s work in co-creating resilient, empowered, and sustainable communities.

In the Aboitiz Group’s journey to become the Philippines’ first techglomerate, Aboitiz Foundation represents what lies at the heart of this Great Transformation: People. The Foundation optimizes the synergies of Aboitiz business units and its partners nationwide to create more value for its beneficiaries, its communities, and the environment.

The Group’s commitment to corporate citizenship traces back to over a century ago when its founder, Don Ramon Aboitiz, began his corporate philanthropy efforts to better the welfare of his employees. Founded in 1988, Aboitiz Foundation has evolved beyond traditional charity, harnessing innovation to drive change and shape the future of underserved communities. With investments totaling more than PHP 5 billion, the Aboitiz Foundation has partnered with some 600,000 individuals and institutional partners and implemented over 5,000 corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects.



Aboitiz Foundation provides scholarships and financial aid to students nationwide so they can

seize opportunities for further education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

FUTURE LEADERS

Over the years, Aboitiz Foundation has provided resources, facilities, and scholarships to Filipino students and young professionals, especially those in remote areas who have less access. The Foundation made a US$10 million donation to the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) for the Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship (ASITE) to help address the demand for talent in data science in the country through world-class teaching and research. The Foundation is also onboarding partners to scale Aurora PH, a project that aims to provide access to electricity, internet connectivity, and digital tools to accelerate the learning of students in last-mile schools. Focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and entrepreneurial fields, the Foundation’s aims aim to empower the nation’s future leaders with opportunities to drive change for the generations to come.

Aboitiz Foundation’s Byaheng Digiskarte is a mentoring program that empowers MSMEs to enhance their business operations and expand their market reach through developing digital skills.

ENTERPRISE & JOBS

In an ever-changing economic landscape, Aboitiz Foundation adopts an agile approach in its development programs. It finds ways to leverage technology to upskill Filipinos so they can excel in the digital economy. In 2022, over 6,000 beneficiaries, including MSMEs and cooperatives, received support and training through the foundation’s programs. Byaheng Digiskarte equips MSMEs and micro-entrepreneurs with the digital tools and skills they need to successfully grow their businesses. Similarly, the Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence and Data Annotation) program provides data annotation and other technical training for homemakers and mothers that will enable them to earn a living while taking care of their families. With these new capabilities, more and more Filipinos can shape the future for themselves and their communities.

The Aboitiz Cleanergy Park promotes biodiversity conservation, serving as a sanctuary for pawikans and dozens of rare bird species so they can thrive in a safe, secure environment.

CLIMATE ACTION

Since its inception, the Aboitiz Foundation has been committed to protect the environment. The Foundation has invested in sites such as the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park, which serves as a sanctuary for endangered wildlife, built entirely of recycled materials. Last year, Cleanergy Park released some 8,000 hawksbill turtle hatchlings and planted more than 19,000 mangroves. A-Park is another nationwide project towards reforestation and nature-based carbon capture solutions. The Foundation also works with various government, academic, and non-profit partners to implement systems that will develop more climate-resilient, climate-smart communities.

This journey over the years has been guided by an emphasis on the “S” in ESG, in which the Aboitiz Foundation takes a people-centric approach and pairs with technology-driven solutions to drive positive change. As Aboitiz Foundation forges ahead, it carries a renewed commitment to expand flagship programs, foster global collaborations, and harness innovation to continue transforming — all in its unwavering mission to shape a brighter future for its communities, and for the nation.