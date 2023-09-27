Missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna fires‘big guns’ in Zambales coast war drill

Guided missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) demonstrated her formidable firepower by firing all of her guns during a recent gunnery exercise held off the coast of Zambales.

These exercises are part of the third quarter test firing of naval guns, the ship said in its Facebook post Tuesday.

This gunnery event was held on Saturday, September 16, took place 45 nautical miles southwest off Grande Island, Zambales.

“Utilizing the ship’s 76mm Super Rapid Multi-feed Gun, 30mm Mk44 SMASH, and .50 K6 HMG, FF-151 tested their accuracy, range, and overall functionality that serve as a vital deterrent with a significant advantage against surface and air threats,” BRP Antonio Luna said.

BRP Antonio Luna, along with sister ship BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), are modern warships capable of surface, sub-surface, air, and electronic warfare using state-of-the-art electronic sensors, long-range missiles, acoustic-guided torpedoes, and an embarked anti-submarine helicopter.

The BRP Jose Rizal was delivered to the Philippines in May 2020 and commissioned in July that year, while the BRP Antonio Luna was commissioned on March 19, 2021.

The contract for the two ships was placed at P16 billion with another P2 billion for weapon systems and munitions.

“As the PN continues to bolster its maritime defense capabilities, BRP Antonio Luna stands out and underscores the nation’s commitment to maintaining a modern and advanced maritime defense force, ready to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and territorial waters,” it added.