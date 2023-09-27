Lower chamber resolution pays tribute to BF’s track record as public servant

The House on Tuesday adopted a resolution expressing its profound condolences to the family of the late former Marikina City mayor and congressional representative, Bayani “BF” F. Fernando, who passed away on September 22 at the age of 77.

House Resolution (HR) 1332, introduced by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and other officials of the lower chamber, paid tribute to Fernando’s significant contributions.

Fernando’s illustrious career spanned various key roles, including serving as mayor of Marikina City for three consecutive terms from 1992 to 2001, president of the Metro Manila Mayor’s League in 2001, chairperson of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in 2002, Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways in 2003, a return to his previous post as MMDA chair from the later part of 2003 to 2009, and Representative of the First Legislative District of Marikina City during the 17th and 18th Congress from 2016 to 2022.

In the resolution, Fernando was hailed as “a true public servant” whose unwavering commitment to leadership and governance “serves as a prime example for all local public officials, as he never succumbed to popular influence when it came to enforcing the laws.”

The resolution also recognizes Fernando as a “staunch advocate of simple, effective, and science-based policies and the preservation of the rule of law, exemplifying a strong and commendable track record of reliable governance.”

“Honorable Bayani ‘BF’ F. Fernando will always be remembered for uplifting the welfare and well-being of countless Marikeños and the Filipino people,” the resolution read.

In line with his vision of responsive and effective governance, Fernando initiated programs that focused on sanitation and upholding the rule of law in the City of Marikina.

Under his leadership, Marikina swiftly transformed from a fourth-class municipality into a model city, renowned for its cleanliness, law-abiding residents, and pedestrian accessibility. The remarkable progress earned Marikina the prestigious title of Best National Capital Region Local Government Unit in 1994 and the Most Outstanding City in the Philippines in 1997.

During his tenure as the head of the MMDA, Fernando exhibited unwavering political determination and applied scientific and practical solutions to address perennial issues in Metro Manila, including waste management, traffic congestion, and flooding.

While serving in the House of Representatives as Deputy Minority Leader in the 18th Congress, Fernando focused on policy advocacies to enhance transportation, the MMDA, and private infrastructure.

In addition to his legislative duties, Fernando initiated crucial projects in Marikina’s first legislative district to enhance the quality of life for residents.

This included the Bahay Tao project, which provided decent housing to hundreds of Filipino households, and the facilitation of construction projects such as dikes and flood control measures.

Beyond his public service, Fernando was a successful businessman who founded the BF Group of Companies, involved in construction, steel, manufacturing, and real estate industries.

In recognition of his steadfast leadership and contributions to governance, Fernando received numerous awards and honors throughout his lifetime, including a Doctor of Humanities, Honoris Causa from the Ateneo de Cagayan, the Outstanding Filipino Award for Government Service, the H.R. Reyes Medallion of Honor from the Central Colleges of the Philippines, and a Doctor of Public Administration, Honoris Causa from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.