Lapu-Lapu youngsters gear up for 2-week PPS grind

Multi-titled Kimi Brodeth and Mcleen Gomera set out for another title run in the PPS-PEPP junior tennis circuit as they banner the huge field in the Lapu-Lapu City Juniors Fiesta National Tennis Championships beginning Thursday in Cebu City.

Brodeth and Gomera gain the top seeding in both the 16- and 18-and-under age categories in girls’ and boys’ divisions, respectively, although they will be as much tested as the rest of the close to 200 bidders in the Group 1 tournament marking the resumption of the country’s longest talent-search after the three-leg Davao region swing recently.

Out to foil Brodeth are Kate Imalay, Sandra Bautista and Chloe Ortega in 16-and-U class with Bautista and Ortega also going all-out to derail the fancied bet from Ormoc City in the premier category along with Nicole Batucan, Faith Banico, Joanna Vasquez and Lea Balacuit.

Gomera is also in for a tough outing against Gio Manito, Nicholas Ocat, Gerald Gemida, John Lataza, Kevin Tabura, Juvels Velos and Jan Docor in 18-and-U with Manito, Tabura and Velos, along with Kenzo Brodeth, Andre Namocatcat and siblings Christian and Crismarc Laguna, likewise vying in the 16-and-U class of the event held under the PPS-PEPP program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Maristella Torrecampo, a rising star from Los Baños, also primes up for a shot at two titles as she headlines the field in both the girls’ 12- and 14-and-under divisions with Ma. Caroliean Fiel, Julienne Celeste and Chrystell Laguna seeking to foil her bid in 12-and-U class.

Imalay, Mae Diamante and Chrystell Laguna, meanwhile, lead the challengers in the 14-and-U play of the week-long event hosted by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, which serves as the first two legs in the Queen City of the South, the other to be staged by Rep. Cindi Chan on Oct. 5-9, also set at the Lapu-Lapu City Tennis Club.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

Kenzo Brodett, David Sepulveda, Claudwin Tonacao and Christian Laguna are set to dispute the boys’ 14-and-U trophy while Tonacao, Gil and Pete Niere and James Estrella expect to clash for the boys’ 12-and-U diadem.

Fiel, Pete Niere, Vallan Gairanod and Enzo Niera are tipped to vie for the 10-and unisex crown in the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).