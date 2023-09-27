FINIS National swim Mindanao leg in Digos City

FINIS Philippines is going all-in on its mission to provide both the athletes and coaches the right mix of experience and education in an international environment program.

As for Vince Garcia, FINIS Philippines Managing Director, the company’s portfolio in terms of sponsoring and organizing swimming events and coaches training is getting bigger and bolder.

“We’re in the right direction as far as the company’s commitment to the development of swimming, providing an international-level environment of competition, while helping our local coaches receive a high-level education which they can use to strengthen their coaching career,” said Garcia, an active triathlete and coach/manager of Para triathlete.

After the successful Luzon and Visayas leg held in New Clark City in Tarlac and Iloilo City, respectively, Garcia announced that finally after tight scheduling the Mindanao leg – the final meet in the three-series FINIS National Long Course Swimming Championship is set to unfold this coming weekend in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

“It’s all system go. After discussing the program of activities with other local organizers, nakakuha na tayo ng scheduled for the Mindanao leg. Then, see you all for the National Finals in Tarlac,” said Garcia.

The National Finals is set for Oct. 21-22 at the New Clark City in Capas.

Interested schools, clubs, and group can send their entry form and info kits at entry events@finis.ph, leigh_sanchez07@yahoo.com, renolddutchilla_1877@yahoo.com.ph.

You can also download the info kits at https://drive.google.com/…/1UfHkUZfxTqdP2_KXu6Jvo_Vz, while the Info kits for the National Finals will be released soon. For inquiries, call or message09177986586.

Garcia also said that FINIS also kicked off its ASCA (American Swim Coaches Association) Swim coaching certifications for Levels 1&2 last September 16-17 in Quezon City.

Another coaching certification for Levels 1 & 2 is set on Oct. 14-15 (Bacolod City), Oct. 28.29 (Davao City), and Nov. 4-5 in Quezon City, while Level 3, 4 & 5 certification to be conducted by ASCA Chief Executive coach Chad Onken is scheduled on Nov. 20-21, Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, respectively at the Acropolis Greens Sports Complex Clubhouse.

“What does an ASCA certification mean? It means that you care about your continuing coaching education and your professional preparation. It marks you as a coach who is in the mainstream of the swim coaching profession, and willing to be examined and certified by an independent agency (ASCA),” said Garcia.