Filipino judokas exit Asian Games without a medal this time

HANGZHOU—The Philippines lost to Thailand in a round-of-16 mixed team matchup Wednesday to exit the 19th Asian Games judo competitions without a medal.

The Olympian Kiyomi Watanabe-led mixed team were overwhelmed by the Thais at the close of their campaign supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee at the Xiaohan Linpu Gymnasium.

Watanabe bowed to former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Thonthan Satjadet in women’s +70 kgs class while Ryoko Salinas surrendered to Supattra Nanonong in women’s -70 kgs via ippon in the first 31 minutes of action.

Also surrendering to the Thais were John Viron Ferrer in men’s -90 kgs and Carl Dave Aneseta in men’s +90 kgs.

They lost to Wei Fuyang and Kittipong Hantratin, respectively.