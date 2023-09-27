Fajardo falls to Chinese to bow out of boxing competitions

HANGZHOU—Mark Ashley Fajardo yielded to China’s Wang Xiangyang, 5-0, Wednesday to become the fourth Filipino athlete to crash out of the boxing competitions of the 19th Asian Games.

Xiangyang advanced to the Rround of 16 of the men’s 63.5-kg division at the Hangzhou Gymnasium after his lopsided victory against the Cebuano who impressed with a first-round knockout of Wangdi Dorji of Bhutan in his Asiad debut.

Fajardo joined Tokyo Olympian Irish Magno, Aira Villegas and Aaron Jude Bado in the list of eliminated boxers in the 10-member team.

Heavyweight John Marvin fought Nepal’s Rabin later Wednesday.

On Thursday, two of the last three Filipino boxers—Riza Pasuit and Marjon Pianar—make their respective debuts.

Pasuit will have her hands full against Somnuek Thanaya of Thailand in the women’s 60 kgs class, while Pianar, who drew an early bye, takes on Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja of Uzbekistan in the men’s 71 kgs class.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio climbs the ring on Friday against top see Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei.