CSC conducts study on government workers’ use of AI

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is open to allowing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, such as ChatGPT, in government service and is now conducting a study on its workplace implications.

In a Viber message, CSC Chairperson Karlo Alexei B. Nograles told the BusinessMirror they recognize the potential of using such new technology for enhancing productivity, performance, and efficiency in the government.

However, he said they want to ensure its possible application for public service will be done in a “judicious manner” such that it will not violate privacy and copyright laws and regulations.

“We recognize the transformative potential of AI, but we also emphasize the importance of exercising caution and diligence in its utilization,” Nograles said.

CSC already consulted the National Privacy Commission (NPC) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on the said matter.

Citing the results of the study and consultations conducted by the NPC, CSC Commissioner Aileen A. Lizada said the use of ChatGPT will not be in conflict with the Data Privacy Act of 2012, “as long as the principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality are adhered to, and the security of personal information is ensured.”

“We are still waiting for the valuable inputs of the DICT,” Lizada said.

Labor impact

Public interest in Generative Pre-Trained Transformers (GPT) soared last year following the launch of ChatGPT by United States-based AI developer, OpenAI last November 30, 2022.

It allowed the public to use GPT via chatbot with a “human-like tone” to answer questions, which range from the mundane such as the list of holidays in a year to the complex such as how to address poverty in the Philippines.

ChatGPT can also conduct bulk processing of data through its Application Programming Interface (API).

This led to concerns that the introduction of the new technology could translate to labor displacement and also raised legal and ethical issues on its use.

A study by the International Labour Organization (ILO) titled “Generative AI (artificial intelligence) and Jobs: A global analysis of potential effects on job quantity and quality,” discussed the growing number of jobs, which may be affected by the rapid progress on Machine Learning technology, particularly GPT.

It concluded that the new technology would most likely affect white-collar or knowledge workers rather than those involved in manual labor since it performs “non-routine, cognitive tasks.”

However, it also stressed that while GPT may cause workplace displacement through automation, it may also augment the capability of workers by speeding up the execution of some of their routine tasks.