CAMACHO REELECTED WUSHU ASIA VP

Julian G. Camacho, Wushu Federation Philippines (WFP) secretary general was reelected vice president of Wushu Federation of Asia (WFA) during the 53rd WFA Executive Committee Meeting at Hangzhou Xiaoshan Hangmin Hotel last September 23.

He will serve his second term as one of the four WFP vice presidents until 2026.

An incumbent International Wushu Federation Executive Board Member and Ethics Committee Member, Camacho has been at the service of Wushu for more than three decades.

Camacho was a former Philippine Olympic Committee treasurer and one of WFP founders in 1987, being then the Filipino-Chinese Amateur Athletic Federation Wushu chairman. He rose to become its WFP chairman then president.

As WFP chairman he steered the introduction of Wushu in the 1991 Southeast Asian Games, the Philippines second hosting.

Also, as WFP chairman, he chaired the 1996 Asian Wushu Championships Organizing Committee. He was able to secure from the President of the Republic of the Philippines a Proclamation No. 897, s. 1996 “Declaring the Month of November 1996 as Asian Wushu Championships Month.”

As WFP President he headed the 2013 Asian Junior Wushu Championships Organizing Committee. Again, he convinced the President of the Republic Philippines to issue Proclamation No. 554, s. 2013 “Declaring August 2013 as Philippine Wushu Month.