Brittany Corporation receives back-to-back recognition at Top Property Awards

Brittany Corporation, the luxury leisure and residential arm of the country’s largest homebuilder, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc., received the Best Developer for Luzon award at the DOT Property Philippines Awards 2023 held in Makati last September 14, 2023.

Likewise, Brittany’s luxury residential development, Portofino in Villar City, Alabang, was a highly commended awardee under the Best Development in Luzon category at the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards held recently in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Brittany Corporation representatives led by Mr. Ric Pallesco and Ms. Mary Lee Sadiasa, Group Heads for Leisure and Estates, show off their awards during the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

The awards recognize the company’s remarkable contribution to the real estate industry with notable luxury developments beyond Metro Manila, pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in real estate development.

For more than 20 years, Brittany has brought its brand of exquisite developments across the country, creating sanctuaries where discerning homebuyers and investors can indulge in a refined, bespoke lifestyle.

Besides Portofino, Brittany offers a fine selection of homes, high-end condominiums, and lot-only properties in prime locations, such as Bern in Baguio, Crosswinds in Tagaytay, Forresta in Villar City, Alabang, Pievana in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and Pontevedra in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

