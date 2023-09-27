3 more taekwondo jins fall by the wayside in Huangzhou

HANGZHOU—Taekwondo couldn’t follow up on the country’s first medal—a bronze in poomsae—after three more jins lost on Wednesday in the 19th Asian Games.

Arven Alcantara advanced to the quarterfinals after beating a favored foe from Thailand in the round-of-16 of the men’s -68 kgs division but yielded to Mohammed Mustafa, 2-0, of Jordan to exit from the games.

Laila Delo and Dave Cea also dropped their matches with Cea losing to Iran’s Mehran Barkhordari in the men’s -80 kgs quaterfinals.

Delo, on the other hand, lost to Vietnam’s Thi Khiem in the women’s -67 kgs class. Korean Open gold medal winner Kirstie Elaine Alora (women’s +67 kgs) and four-time Southeast Asian Games champion Samuel Morrission are left to carry the task to win the country’s first gold in the continental showpiece.

King Patrick Perez bagged the men’s individual bronze on Sunday.