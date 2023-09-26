Seven Filipinos graduate from prestigious Swiss School of Management 

A total of seven Filipinos recently graduated from Swiss School of Management (SSM)– one of the most prestigious business schools in Europe.

Dr. Elizabeth Soliday-Naui, Dean of SSM said the graduation of these seven students, who all hailed from the Philippines but residing in different parts of the world, shows SSM’s commitment in providing excellent and outstanding business education to all who dream to finish either a Master in Business Administration (MBA) or a Doctor in Business Administration (DBA) at a very prestigious European school.

L-R: Ron Jabal (Doctor of Business Administration) with SSM Dean Dr. Elizabeth Soliday-Naui

“Our notable faculty, widely experienced professionals and academicians, have been instrumental in guiding these students through their academic journey. They have shared their wealth of knowledge, ensuring that students gain the most relevant, up-to-date insights into the fast-paced world of business,” Dr. Naui, also a Filipino, stressed.

The seven Filipino graduates are Ron Jabal, (DBA) living in the Philippines, Bailon de Guzman (MBA) living in Spain, Nemel Reyes (MBA) living in Spain, Noemi Katuin (MBA) living in Spain, Sandra Sotto (MBA) living in Spain, Alvin Faughnan (MBA), living in the USA, and Graziella Sabanovic (MBA) living in Switzerland.

The SSM Dean, who is also Center Director for SSM Barcelona, said the Swiss School of Management provides a balance between academia and applied experience with graduates not only immersed in rigorous academic studies but also exposed to real-world business environments.

“We are grateful to our incredible graduates for their contributions to our institution and excited to see them apply their extensive knowledge and skills in their respective careers. We are confident they will make significant contributions to the business world, reflecting the high standard of education they received at our institution, “Dr. Naui said.

She added, “The Swiss School of Management congratulates the Class of 2023 and looks forward to continuing our mission of delivering an outstanding business education that prepares students for success in the global business environment. Those dreaming of getting European degrees can get in touch with us at SSM Barcelona. We are on an enrolling admission and we welcome students from wherever they may be in the world”.

For more information and inquiries about SSM programs, faculty, and events, please visit https://ssm.barcelona