Okada Foundation pledges P25M for anti-poverty NGO

Okada Foundation Inc. (OFI) recently announced a partnership with Kabisig ng Kalahi (KnK), a non-governmental poverty-alleviation organization in the Philippines.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed between OFI and KnK marks the beginning of a concerted effort to create meaningful change in the lives of Filipinos around the country. This agreement solidifies OFI’s role as the primary sponsor, pledging to allocate PhP 25 million over the next five years to support KnK’s programs.

The signing ceremony, held at Okada Manila, was attended by key representatives from both OFI and KnK, in attendance were Kenji Sugiyama, Board of Trustee, Okada Foundation Inc., James Lorenzana, President of OFI, Rose Marie Chua, KnK Board of Trustee, and Victoria Wieneke, President of KnK.

KnK started in 2001 with programs in community building by addressing malnutrition. It has since then expanded its scope to poverty alleviation, education, and sustainable community development programs. With OFI’s PhP 25 million pledge, KnK will be able to set up sustainable food share programs in different schools and barangays across the country.

“The generous pledge made today by OFI as our primary sponsor enhances our ability to uplift the marginalized all around the Philippines. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of a brighter future for those in need,” Weineke said.

OFI expressed its utmost willingness to support KnK and its activities. “Our partnership with Kabisig ng Kalahi was aligned with our commitment to make a meaningful impact on the lives of underprivileged communities,” Lorenzana said. “This collaboration also reflects our dedication to creating lasting change in the Philippines, particularly in areas of education, healthcare, and sustainable livelihoods,” he added.

Both OFI and KnK share a common goal of promoting social equity in the Philippines, and this partnership represents a step toward achieving that goal. Through their combined efforts, they aimed to bring about change and leave a legacy of social responsibility.