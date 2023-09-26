G Chance the Raffle makes dreams come true on G Day 2023

Globe is bringing Filipinos closer to their dreams with an even bigger G Chance the Raffle this year, marking Globe’s annual 0917 festivities with exciting prizes that will fuel passions, jumpstart businesses and provide digital enablement.

In its fifth year, G Chance the Raffle is giving Globe customers a chance to cruise the streets on their very own Gogoro Smartscooter and a BYD Dolphin Pure EV with a 400 km range, giving them means to be more sustainable with transportation options.

For those bitten by the travel bug, they can picture themselves jet-setting with their travel buddy on a business class trip to Japan via All Nippon Airways with Klook credits to complete their accommodations and experiences. There’s also a chance to win a trip for 2 to Hong Kong and Singapore via Klook. These international travel packages come with a free Roaming subscription to ensure connectivity, wherever they are. Customers can also score a premium weekend getaway to Coron and Samal via Klook with luxurious accommodations from Discovery Resorts.

Those who join also stand a chance to transform living spaces into intelligent homes of the future with Globe At Home. Customers can win a total intelligent home package of mesh bundles and Xiaomi devices such as a 55″ TV, soundbar, robot vacuum, and more to be installed by the tech experts of Globe Home Squad. They may also win a Kaya Mo Now package which includes GFiber Prepaid, GFiberSURF999 UNLI internet for 30 days, and a Mi 23.8″ Desktop Monitor 1C.

For budding entrepreneurs and vloggers, G Chance the Raffle might just be the golden ticket to their dreams where they can win a starter pack complete with devices, subscriptions to essential business tools like Canva Pro and RUSH’s Spark Lite eStore Platform, and exclusive invitations to learning experiences from industry giants such as Canva, Meta, RUSH, TikTok, and YouTube.

And what’s a raffle without a shopping extravaganza? Shoppaholics can take part in G Chance the Raffle to win a shopping spree at Puregold or amass a wealth of points and credits, including 10,000 Globe Rewards points, 10,000 Zing points, and P10,000 GCash Credits.

Joining is a breeze. With just 1 Rewards point, customers can secure 10 entries via the GlobeOne app, giving them more chances to win.

“G Chance the Raffle is not just a game of luck. It’s a testament to Globe’s commitment to its customers, and our prizes this year are our response to their growing aspirations and passions. In these challenging times, we want to be the bridge that connects our customers to their dreams. With G Chance the Raffle, we aim to say, let’s make your biggest dreams happen!,” said Jerome Patalud, Head of Globe Rewards.

Whether using a Globe Mobile Prepaid, Postpaid, Platinum, Globe At Home GFiber Plan, or Home Prepaid WiFi, customers who have at least 1 Rewards point are eligible.

For more information on the G Day events and how to participate, download and explore the GlobeOne app or visit glbe.co/GDayEveryday.