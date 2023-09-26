AllBank expands QR payment facility with Salmon partnership

Manila, Philippines – AllBank (A Thrift Bank), Inc. has announced its partnership with consumer fintech Salmon to provide a convenient mode of payment for customers using QR Ph, which enables payments to merchants from consumers’ accounts.

The partnership agreement, signed on September 1, 2023 at the AllBank Head Office in Mandaluyong City, will unlock an opportunity for customers to make payments to thousands of merchants

across the Philippines, with international payments capability to follow in the near future.

“I am very happy with this partnership with Salmon, as it provides a great opportunity for AllBank to broaden our QR Payment Facility. This is another breakthrough for AllBank towards our mission of boosting our digital payments initiatives for a cash-lite environment,” said Jesus Vicente O. Garcia, President of AllBank.

“We are excited to grow the fintech ecosystem in the Philippines with the support of such stellar partners such as AllBank. We are working together to provide a seamless payment experience and hope that our work will help expand financial inclusion for all,” said Raffy Montemayor, Philippines Business Head and Co-Founder of Salmon.