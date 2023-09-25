Philippines, Turkey eye wider defense industry collaboration

The Philippines and Turkey are looking at the possibility of beefing up their defense industry collaboration.

This was after Ambassador of Turkey to the Philippines Niyazi Evren Akyol paid a courtesy call on Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. on September 11.

“The two officials reaffirmed the Philippines and Turkey shared commitment to a long-term partnership, particularly in advancing defense industry cooperation and greater security of supply chains in light of today’s geopolitical and environmental challenges,” the DND said in a Facebook post over the weekend.

Turkish defense companies have been an active participant in the ongoing Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (AFPMP).

Some of the equipment so far provided to the AFP includes the six TAI T-129 “Atak” helicopters, and the 30mm ASELSAN remote-controlled weapons station fitted on the two Jose Rizal-class missile frigates.

Earlier, the AFP said it is keen on expanding its military ties with Türkiye.

This was after Akyol met with then AFP chief Gen. Andres Centino this January.

Centino noted that because the existing memorandum of understanding with Turkey only covers defense industry cooperation, the ongoing talks should proceed to expand the relations of both countries “by forging a broad military cooperation framework to explore other areas which are not covered under the existing defense agreement.”

Akyol, meanwhile, extended Turkey’s commitment to continually assist the AFPMP as he touted his country’s competence in the defense industry.