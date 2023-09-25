Go gives aid to displaced workers in Merida, Leyte  

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, in coordination with Mayor Lando Villasencio, provided additional assistance to 315 displaced workers who attended an occupational safety and health orientation conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Merida, Leyte on Friday, September 22.

The orientation, which was held at the municipal recreational gymnasium, was aimed to educate workers about the importance of workplace safety and health standards. The training was not only informative but also a significant step towards ensuring the welfare and security of local workers.

During the said event, Go’s team handed out shirts, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the identified displaced workers.

To ensure that those who reside in rural areas lacking job opportunities are taken care of, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households who are ready to perform unskilled physical labor for a period of time.

The senator likewise encouraged those with health concerns to seek the assistance of any of the 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, five of which are established in the province.

The Malasakit Center brings all relevant agencies under one roof, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, to ensure poor and indigent patients can conveniently access medical assistance programs to cover their hospital-related expenses.

A Malasakit Center has been opened each at the New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City, Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) in Tacloban City, Ormoc District Hospital in Ormoc City, and Leyte Provincial Hospital and Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital and Schistosomiasis Center (GBTRGHSC) in Palo.