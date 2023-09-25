EVAP pushes BOC IAS exemption for ‘seamless’ importation of EVs

The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) is pushing for the exemption of its member companies from the Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) Import Assessment System (IAS) to streamline the clearance process for the importation of electric vehicles (EV).

In a statement released on Monday, EVAP said it held a crucial meeting with Assistant Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Jet Maronilla to address and clarify the BOC’s policies concerning the importation of EVs.

“The meeting, which took place last September 23, was pivotal in ensuring a seamless and efficient process for importing electric vehicles into the Philippines,” EVAP said.

During the meeting, Maronilla emphasized the significance of correct classification as he acknowledged the unique challenges faced by the BOC amid the emerging EV industry in the Philippines.

He said that the BOC is in the middle of overcoming these “initial challenges,” as the EV industry is rapidly expanding, thanks to the recent implementation of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, or the EVIDA law.

EVAP President Edmund Araga said EVAP is committed to working towards the exemption of EVAP member-companies from the BOC’s Import Assessment System (IAS).

“This initiative aims to streamline the clearance process, making it more efficient for EVAP members. Subject to the usual post clearance audit process,” EVAP said.

For his part, EVAP Chairman Rommel Juan expressed optimism that the electric vehicle group and the BOC will take a “proactive approach” to clarify importation policies at this “early stage” of the EV industry’s growth.

EVAP emphasized that this collaboration aims to pave the way for a “smoother and more efficient” importation process for electric vehicles, ensuring that this “transformative” industry continues to flourish in the Philippines.

The EVIDA law or Republic Act No. 11697 became effective last April 2022.

This law aims to provide an “enabling” environment for the development of EVs, including options for micro mobility as an attractive and feasible mode of transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Last May 2023, EVAP announced backing the removal of import duties for two-wheeled vehicles, saying the move would make EVs more affordable and help the country achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

EVAP President Edmund Araga said the association has been working “tirelessly” to promote and advance the adoption of EVs in the country.

The industry group’s earlier statement read that its advocacy has always been zero-tariff for all EVs, especially two-wheeled vehicles. The group excludes e-Jeeps and e-Trikes as EVAP said these have local manufacturing and assembly.

In particular, EVAP said it has been advocating for the implementation of supportive policies, such as tax incentives and charging infrastructure development, to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/05/02/removing-ev-import-duties-gets-evap-nod/)