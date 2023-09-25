Communication excellence takes centerstage

Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga shared his expertise on the importance of authentic and purposeful communications to faculty and researchers of the De La Salle University – The Jesse M. Robredo Institute of Governance last September 24, 2023.

The activity was part of “Communicating with Clarity and Confidence: A Media Relations Workshop for Academics” – a 2-day training that aims to equip the academe with knowledge and skills to communicate with the public effectively. Zaldarriaga joined seasoned journalist Lynda Jumilla for the session on the Art of the Interview held at the Hotel Benilde in Manila.